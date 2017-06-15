FALMOUTH — Andrews Post broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third inning, highlighted by Will Snyder’s two-run double, and opened its American Legion baseball season Thursday night with a 6-4 win over Yankee Ford at Falmouth High.

Winning pitcher Gio Ruotolo allowed six hits while going the distance, and Donnie Tocci had a pair of hits for Andrews.

Riley Hasson led Yankee Ford with two singles.

SACO & BIDDEFORD SAVINGS 2, FAYETTE STAPLES 1: Curtis Petit scored on Tucker Dineen’s fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth as Saco & Biddeford Savings edged Fayette Staples at Biddeford.

Fayette Staples took the lead in the top of the first inning when Luke Chessey doubled home Chase Wescott.

Saco & Biddeford pulled even in the third, scoring on two walks and an infield error.

Carter Burnell got the win in relief of Brice Springer, who struck out seven in five innings.

STAPLES CROSSING 13, NOBLE 4: Nathan Curtis was 5 for 5 with five RBI, and Staples Crossing broke a 4-4 tie with nine runs in the seventh inning at North Berwick.

Max Horton added a pair of hits, including a triple.

Dalton Meagher led Noble (1-1) with two hits.

NECBL

VALLEY BLUE SOX 9, SANFORD MAINERS 0: Four Blue Sox pitchers combined on a seven-hitter against the Mainers (2-6) in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Blue Sox (4-3) led 3-0 before breaking the game open with a five-run fifth, paced by Andrew Rouse’s two-run double.

Brock Keener had two hits for Sanford.

RMSBL

FITNESS FACTORY 3, OSSIPEE TRAIL MOTORS/SALMON FALLS CC 1: Jack Lynch drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and earned a save with one scoreless inning as Fitness Factory recorded a win in Standish.

Michael Jones hit a single and a double for Fitness Factory. Winning pitcher Luke Hill struck out 11 and allowed six hits in six innings.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.