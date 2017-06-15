The movement at the top of the Portland school district’s management team continued Thursday with the announcement that two people have been appointed to serve as administrators of Riverton Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School.

Ann Hanna was appointed principal of Riverton Elementary School and Scott Keysor was named assistant principal of Lincoln Middle School at the Board of Education’s June 6 meeting, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Three of the city’s top school adminstrators will be leaving Portland at the end of June to retire or take jobs in other districts.

Hanna will succeed Jeanne Malia, who is retiring after serving as Riverton’s principal for six years.

Keysor will replace Lincoln Middle School Assistant Principal Bethany Connolly, who will be principal of Skillin Elementary School in South Portland next year.

Earlier this week, the school district announced that Ira Waltz, principal at Deering High School, will retire at the end of this school year. The district has begun the search for Waltz’s replacement.

Superintendent Xavier Botana praised Hanna, calling her a “tremendous leader.” Hanna is Maine’s elementary school assistant principal of the year for 2017.

“Ann’s experience and leadership abilities, as well as the caring way she listens to and supports students, make her the best choice to lead Riverton,” Botana said in a statement. He said Hanna was selected as assistant principal of the year because of her commitment to excellence and strong leadership.

Hanna joined the Portland school system in 1990 and has been an elementary school teacher, reading teacher, literacy specialist and data literacy specialist. She became assistant principal at Ocean Avenue elmentary school in 2011.

Keysor has been a special education teacher at South Portland High School for the past 11 years. He holds a master’s degree in special education and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Southern Maine.

Hanna and Keysor will start July 1.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

