FRYE ISLAND – Reading a description of life on Frye Island, you might well assume that these 1,000 acres on Sebago Lake are one big resort. And you wouldn’t be far wrong.

The April-through-October island of about 550 households became a full-service town in 1998, and is an eight-minute ferry ride from Raymond Cape, with Mount Washington views on a fine day. Amenities include a recreation hall with a playground and lots of kids’ activities; four tennis courts; an inground pool; a new ball field; an excellent nine-hole golf course; and two marinas.

The island is ringed by sandy beaches, 14 of them, so you can pick your view and even your weather, to a degree. Beach no. 6 (aka Cocktail Cove) looks far across to Sebago’s western shore. Long Beach, where there’s a marina, faces southwest. Recreation Beach is one of several that are east-facing, towards the Cape, Frye’s Leap, and Jordan Bay.

This property, a 1985 cottage gambrel of character, has its own, east-facing sandy beach, 76 feet of frontage tucked between two lines of privacy-enhancing boulders. The level, 0.40-acre lot’s natural landscaping is very pretty indeed. A 16-foot-deep covered porch overlooks the water. The dock is on the shore, ready for a new owner to put in.

From the open-concept first-floor interior, a row of tall windows ushers in lake views. This level is pine-paneled, classic Maine-cottage fashion, and features a floor-to-ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace that is the home’s heat source. The dine-in kitchen’s appliances are newer, and there’s a daylight/lake-view laundry/powder room adjacent.

Upstairs, which is freshly painted, floors are wide pine. Bedrooms two and three are served by a full bath with tub; the master has an en-suite bath and a walk-in closet.

Note that most furnishings, some personal items excepted, will convey.

The cottage at 1640 Ridge Road, Frye Island, is listed for sale at $339,500 by Nancy Fournier of Krainin Real Estate. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Nancy at 352-446-8888 or at [email protected].

The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Photographs by Diane Maines. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.