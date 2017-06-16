A Superior Court justice took the unusual step Friday of granting bail to a Farmington man charged with murdering his infant son 38 years ago.

In setting bail at $10,000 cash of $100,000 surety, Justice Thomas Warren in Portland Unified Court said he didn’t think Burton Hagar, 62, was a flight risk and didn’t believe he was a risk to commit additional crimes.

Hagar’s attorney, Verne Paradie, said he didn’t know if his client would be able to post bail or not but was pleased with the judge’s decision.

Hagar was arrested in April after a grand jury indicted him for murder. He is suspected of killing his 4-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, in May 1979, a death that was originally attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

For the first time, Assistant Attorney General Lara Nomani on Friday laid out the case that led to Hagar’s arrest. She told the judge that Hagar, while watching his son, smothered him with a pillow while the infant slept in his crib.

Nomani said he never said anything to his wife at the time and the death was ruled accidental.

Over the years, though, Hagar allegedly confessed to multiple people, including family members, that he was responsible for Nathan’s death. Paradie acknowledged that his client indeed made many statements over the years but said they were inconsistent.

“He may just be a father feeling guilt about his son’s death,” Paradie said after the court hearing.

The infant’s mother, Venus Nappi, was in the courtroom Friday for the bail hearing but declined to speak to a reporter.

