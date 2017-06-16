LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles became Gotham City on Thursday night as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of late Batman actor Adam West.

Hundreds of fans, some in costume, cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck switched on the iconic signal and splashed a yellow oval with a bat silhouette high up on the wall of City Hall.

Actors Adam West, left and above, and Burt Ward dress as Batman and Robin in Chicago in 1989. Associated Press/Mark Elias Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series, died last week at 88.

“Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel,” Garcetti told the crowd.

“Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold,” Garcetti said.

“There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West.”

The mayor also led the citizens in a rendition of the TV show theme song, which consisted of playfully singing “nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah” to imitate the driving rhythm.

On display was a red Bat-Phone like the one Gotham City’s Commissioner James Gordon used to chat with Batman in the TV series.

West’s wife and children attended the event, Garcetti said.

Burt Ward, who played Robin on the show, called the actor a “family man.”

“He loved humanity. He loved his fans,” he said.

Before the lighting, people lined up to take photos with two red-and-black, sharp-finned Batmobiles parked on the sidewalk.

