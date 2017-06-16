HOUSTON — Mookie Betts hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning, sending the Boston Red Sox over the Houston Astros 2-1 Friday night.
Betts hit his team-leading 12th homer, and third in three games. He led off with a drive into the Crawford Boxes in left field, connecting against Will Harris.
Brian McCann tied for Houston in the seventh, homering into the upper deck in right field off Drew Pomeranz.
Joe Kelly (3-0) got two outs for the win. He retired Norichika Aoki on a liner to third with runners on second and third to end the seventh.
Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth for his 19th save.