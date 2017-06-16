There are some very familiar teams in the Class A and Class B softball state championship games Saturday. Since 2007, the four teams involved have combined to win 10 state championships.

Scarborough High has won four Class A state championships; Skowhegan, with a state title in 2014, is appearing in its fourth Class A state title game in five years; Fryeburg Academy has won three state Class B titles; and Old Town is the defending Class B state champ and also won it in 2012.

SOFTBALL STATE FINALS All games on Saturday Class A: Scarborough (19-0) vs. Skowhegan (17-2), noon (Augusta) Class B: Old Town (17-2) vs. Fryeburg (16-3), 12:30 p.m. (Standish) Class C: Madison (18-1) vs. Bucksport (19-0), noon, (Brewer) Class D: Penobscot Valley (19-0) vs. Richmond (18-0), 4 p.m. (Standish)

While it’s never easy to get to a state championship game, getting there often helps create a winning tradition that’s hard to beat.

“It makes it a little easier to get the whole community involved,” said Tom Griffin, the Scarborough coach. “You build tradition. And tradition comes with expectations. We tell the girls all the time, ‘As soon as you put on the Scarborough uniform, it means something.’ It means excellence, commitment and dedication.”

Fred Apt of Fryeburg Academy understands that as well.

“It’s all about tradition and belief,” he said. “They buy into what we’re doing.”

Class A

Scarborough (19-0) vs. Skowhegan (17-2)

The regional powers will be meeting for the fourth time in a state championship game at noon Saturday at Cony High in Augusta.

Scarborough has won the three previous meetings.

But Scarborough hasn’t won a state title since 2013, when it defeated the Indians, 9-3. Since then the Red Storm have lost in the regional final, state game and regional final again.

“It motivates them,” said Griffin of his players.

“They want to try to right the wrong. They put in a lot of time and effort in the offseason, and in this season.”

In outscoring opponents 249-18 this year, Scarborough hit .406 as a team.

Junior outfielder Chloe Griffin led the way at .483 (with 28 RBI), followed by senior pitcher Abbie Murrell (.480, 39 RBI) and freshman shortstop Bella Dickinson (.465).

The pitching isn’t bad either with a 0.656 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 96 innings.

Griffin is 5-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run this year. Murrell is 5-0 with a 0.22 ERA, and the University of Maine-bound Lilly Volk went 6-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

Murrell, Volk and catcher Hannah Ricker are the only seniors.

“They’ve been tremendous leaders, as good as I’ve ever had,” said Griffin.

Skowhegan, which has won 12 straight games, is talented as well.

Junior pitcher Ashley Alward struck out 12 in the Class A North final and had allowed only one hit in the other two playoff games.

Juniors Lindsey Warren and Wylie Bedard provide a strong punch in the middle of the order.

“They’re great people, great coaches,” said Griffin. ” We always know we’re in for a battle with them. They do things the right way.”

Class B

Fryeburg Academy (16-3) vs. Old Town (17-2)

Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. game at St. Joseph’s College is a rematch of the 2012 game, won by Old Town.

The Coyotes defeated York for the state championship last year but never thought about repeating.

“We just have that mindset, one game at a time,” said Coach Jen Plourde.

There weren’t many people who expected the Raiders to be in this game. But Apt said his four seniors – pitcher Nicole Bennett, outfielder Mackenzie Buzzell, catcher Makayla Cooper and outfielder Alexandria Fraize – provided “some of the best leadership we’ve ever had.

“We have such a young team, and I was nervous at first. I couldn’t believe how they pulled this team together. They made sure we were always doing things together outside of practice, lawn games, having dinners together.”

Buzzell hit .541 with six home runs. Cooper hit .463 with 21 RBI. Bennett hit .508 with 21 RBI, also striking out 121 in 109 innings.

And it’s a team that plays to the end.

In the Class B South final, Fryeburg scored four runs in the top of the seventh to upset top-ranked Wells, 6-5.

“We don’t quit,” said Apt. “We’re just going to play, play, play. Anything can happen.”

They’ll need to keep playing against Old Town, which has won 15 straight.

The Coyotes have an exceptional pitcher in junior McKenna Smith, who struck out 128 in 61 innings in the regular season. She hasn’t allowed a run in the playoffs.

