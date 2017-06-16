AUGUSTA –– Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around Maine and even outside the state gathered in solemn silence Friday to honor the service of a Fryeburg police officer who succumbed to injuries during a water rescue.

Nathan M. Desjardins, a reserve officer who was completing a nursing degree at the University of New England, was only 20 when he suffered severe head trauma after the jet boat he was traveling in flipped over.

At the time, Desjardins and another officer, Dale Stout, were searching along the Saco River for a missing woman whose canoe also had flipped in the fast-moving water when their boat struck something below the surface.

Stout was seriously injured but was released from the hospital a few days later. Desjardins, originally of Albion, never recovered. He died June 6.

The body of the missing canoeist, Jennifer Bousquet, 38, of South Berwick, was found in about eight feet of water, and about 350 feet from where her canoe overturned.

The service at the Augusta Civic Center drew hundreds of officers and fire fighters, who lined the entry to greet Desjardin’s family. Each officer stood motionless as a trooper and a game warden carried the urn containing Desjardins’s ashes and a flag.

The memorial was slated to include speeches from Desjardins’s brother, Ross, Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin, and Desjardins’s father, Brian, as well as top law enforcement officials from the Maine State Police and the Game Wardens.

This story will be updated.

