ARLINGTON, Texas — Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night.

Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres. He had been sidelined with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and picked up his first win since Aug. 31, 2015. He struck out five in 52/3 innings.

Gomez had four RBI after being sidelined four weeks with a strained right hamstring.

Ross walked the first batter he faced and allowed a run on an RBI groundout in the first, but settled down and didn’t allow a hit until Mike Zunino’s bloop single in the fifth.

Seattle starter James Paxton (5-2) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 32/3 innings. He ran into trouble in the third and threw 40 pitches as Texas scored five runs in the inning.

Elvis Andrus had an RBI double in the inning and then scored along with Shin-Soo Choo on a two-run single by Adrian Beltre. Beltre and Rougned Odor then scored on a single by Jonathan Lucroy as Texas took a 5-1 lead.

Robinson Chirinos homered and Gomez had an RBI double in the fourth to push the lead to 7-1. Gomez later homered to center on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning, scoring Choo and Beltre.

Ben Gamel scored in the first, sixth, and eighth innings for Seattle and Jarrod Dyson homered against Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc in the seventh.

TIGERS 13, RAYS 4: Nicholas Castellanos doubled, tripled and drove in four runs as host Detroit routed Tampa Bay.

Justin Upton drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila homered.

Daniel Norris (4-4) got the win, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk in six-plus innings. He matched a season high with eight strikeouts.

Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) matched a career worst by allowing 10 runs on nine hits and two walks in 42/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 11, BLUE JAYS 4: Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and Chicago at Toronto.

Cabrera connected for his seventh homer, a three-run drive in the fifth inning that made it 11-2. The White Sox went to win for the fifth time in seven games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, METS 2: Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading Washington at New York.

Matt Wieters and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive homers starting the third inning against Steven Matz (1-1). Anthony Rendon added a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBI

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 0: Dan Straily pitched into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in three runs and Miami won at Atlanta. Dee Gordon went 3 for 5 and Justin Bour homered in his first game back from the disabled list.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4: Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally Arizona at Philadelphia.

DODGERS 3, REDS 1: Alex Wood remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings, leading Los Angeles at Cincinnati.

Wood (7-0) lost his shutout when Devin Mesoraco homered in the eighth.

CUBS 9, PIRATES 5: Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that led Chicago over Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, ORIOLES 2: Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and St. Louis hit a season-high five home runs in a rout of the struggling Orioles in Baltimore.

