Scarborough High pitcher Lilly Volk, Windham first baseman Olivia Mora, Cheverus catcher/outfielder Ally Tillotson and Wells catcher Sara Ring are among the six finalists for Miss Maine Softball, awarded to the state’s best senior.

Hermon catcher Hailey Perry and Bucksport outfielder Madysen Robichaud are the other finalists. Volk and Perry are headed to the University of Maine in the fall.

The winner will be announced June 22 between the senior all-star games at Cony High School in Augusta.

