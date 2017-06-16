RED BANK, N.J. — Former Red Sox and Mets infielder John Valentin and his mother were injured when the SUV he was driving crashed into a building in New Jersey.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell says the 50-year-old Holmdel resident was driving along Route 35 on Thursday when the SUV left the roadway and slammed into a building used by the Visiting Nurse Association. More than half the SUV went into the building, which was unoccupied because the agency is moving.

The police chief says Valentin and his 71-year-old mother sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

McConnell says Valentin may have suffered a medical problem prior to the crash.

Valentin played for the Red Sox from 1992 to 2001. He finished his major league career with the New York Mets in 2002.

TIGERS: Designated hitter Victor Martinez went on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Martinez came out of Thursday’s win over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning with a racing heartbeat, dizziness and cold sweats. He was originally treated in the clubhouse for dehydration, but was taken to a hospital when the symptoms continued. The 38-year-old Martinez was still hospitalized on Friday afternoon as the doctors tried to find the cause.

ORIOLES: Standout closer Zach Britton returned to Camden Yards, eager to start the next stage of his plan to get back to the bullpen.

Britton went on the 10-day DL a second time in early May with a left forearm strain. The Orioles lefty was working his way back from the injury in Florida, and now he’s ready to ramp up the action.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league contract with Washington following his release by Baltimore.

“He told me he always wanted to play for me,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said.

A 33-old right-hander, Jackson made three relief appearances for the Orioles this season.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.