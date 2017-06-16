It appears that Markelle Fultz might not be a lock to be drafted by the Boston Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in talks to send the third overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft and a future first-rounder to the Celtics in exchange for the first overall pick, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 76ers will have two first-rounders next season, including an unprotected pick from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers’ pick has been part of the discussion with Boston, according to the report.

A trade would enable the 76ers to draft Fultz, who is said by many to be a perfect fit for the team.

The University of Washington point guard is extremely versatile. He can score and create opportunities for others. His first step is deceptive. He’s shifty, changes direction with ease and is an exceptional ball handler. Fultz also can pull up and shoot the 3-pointer. He made 41.3 percent of his shots from the college 3-point range.

And he can slide off the ball and be a solid addition next to Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 who sat out the entire 2016-17 season because of a foot injury.

Talks are reportedly far enough along that Fultz could meet with the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday.

A source said he was supposed to have a second meeting with the Celtics on Saturday, but that meeting was canceled.

Since Boston won the first pick in last month’s lottery, the thought was that Fultz was destined to become a Celtic. However, sources have said that Boston has been interested in drafting Kansas shooting guard/small forward Josh Jackson, who worked out for the 76ers in Sacramento on Friday. Sixers President Bryan Colangelo, Coach Brett Brown and vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley attended the private workout.

The source said the Celtics are uncomfortable taking Jackson with the first pick.

SUSPENSIONS: Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA’s anti-drug program.

The league announced the suspensions without disclosing details of the violations.

Ellis, 31, averaged 8.5 points last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a “very serious matter” and would be dealt with.

Bullock, 26, averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension but declined further comment.

BUCKS: Milwaukee stayed in-house to fill its general manager vacancy.

The team named director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next general manager. He will replace John Hammond, who left last month to take the Orlando Magic’s general manager job.

Horst will take over building a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and coached by Jason Kidd.

The Bucks finished above .500 for the first time since 2009-10 but loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Horst, 34, had been director of basketball operations since 2008, serving under Hammond.

Horst was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

