Massachusetts State Police killed a man late Thursday night believed to be the suspect who was being hunted by Maine police in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Presque Isle.

Massachusetts State Police have not confirmed the man killed in the exchange of gunfire following a multi-state chase was Michael Brown of Presque Isle, but police from the Aroostook County city on Friday morning told WCSH that the truck involved in the chase was the same stolen pickup truck they believed Brown was driving.

Presque Isle police on Thursday sought the public’s help in locating Brown, who they say was involved in a sexual assault. Police said he was driving a gold Toyota Tacoma stolen from an uncle and was believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun. He was considered by police to be armed and dangerous after he told a friend he had no plans to be arrested.

The hour-long pursuit of the suspect began in the Malden, Massachusetts, area, went through Merrimack Valley and ended in Newton, New Hampshire, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police in Malden initiated the pursuit Thursday night after they recognized the suspect as a man wanted in Maine in connection with sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges. Massachusetts State Police took over the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into a tree, police said.

During the chase, the suspect drove the wrong way on I-495 in Amesbury and fired shots at police cruisers, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers opened fire after the crash and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound, though it was not immediately clear if he was hit by troopers or if it was self-inflicted. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release.

The shooting is being investigated by New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire attorney general.

