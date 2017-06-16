WASHINGTON — Doctors say Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a Republican congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding. Doctors didn’t address what organs were damaged.

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, said Friday that several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise’s vital signs have stabilized. While he’s still under sedation, Sava says Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise’s pelvis and says doctors don’t intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

Sava said Scalise has a good possibility of recovery after he was at “imminent risk of death” from the gunshot wound two days ago.

Sava said infection remains a risk.

