Leah Dumas and Erin Gorton each scored twice as Kennebunk held off previously unbeaten Yarmouth 5-4 to win a second straight Class B girls’ lacrosse state championship Saturday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Kennebunk (13-2) opened a 2-0 lead and made it 5-2 two minutes after intermission on a goal by Gabby Fogg. Yarmouth (15-1) stormed back on goals by Greta Elder and Ella Antolini but could not find the equalizer over the final six minutes.

Leah Dumas of Kennebunk celebrates after scoring a first-half goal against Yarmouth during the Class B girls' lacrosse state championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday morning. Kennebunk won its second straight title with a 5-4 win. (Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer) Mallory Burchill, center, of Kennebunk celebrates with teammates after defeating Yarmouth 5-4 to capture the Class B girls' lacrosse state championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday. (Staff photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer)

Antolini finished with three goals for Yarmouth, whose final chance evaporated with a turnover behind the Kennebunk net with 20 seconds remaining.

Mallory Burchill made seven saves for Kennebunk. Mary Kate Gunville made five saves for Yarmouth, which beat Kennebunk 7-3 in the regular season.

This story will be updated

