Leah Dumas and Erin Gorton each scored twice as Kennebunk held off previously unbeaten Yarmouth 5-4 to win a second straight Class B girls’ lacrosse state championship Saturday morning at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
Kennebunk (13-2) opened a 2-0 lead and made it 5-2 two minutes after intermission on a goal by Gabby Fogg. Yarmouth (15-1) stormed back on goals by Greta Elder and Ella Antolini but could not find the equalizer over the final six minutes.
Antolini finished with three goals for Yarmouth, whose final chance evaporated with a turnover behind the Kennebunk net with 20 seconds remaining.
Mallory Burchill made seven saves for Kennebunk. Mary Kate Gunville made five saves for Yarmouth, which beat Kennebunk 7-3 in the regular season.
This story will be updated