I hope I’m beating a dead horse.

Our state and federal governments have always been open for business. So much of this moral outrage about Russian hacking of our sacred democracy pales in light of the latitude we’ve given lobbyists and the obscene amount of money we’ve poured into our electoral process.

Alec Ferguson

Kennebunkport

