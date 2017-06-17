On Page D6 of Tuesday’s Sports section, the paper published a photograph of Biddeford’s Brian Dumoulin carrying the Stanley Cup, which he and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates had won for the second straight year.

But the caption ridiculously referred to him as a “low-scoring defenseman”! He may not be known as a scorer, but a hockey defenseman’s prime job is keep the opponent team from scoring and to pass the puck up to his forwards – both of which he does superbly.

He’s also the only Mainer to have won the Stanley Cup, and now he’s won two of them! That’s a very big deal and is what the caption should have said.

Another thing: He’s good enough to have been a starting defenseman in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which he and his teammates won, as a result winning the Cup! That’s another thing the caption could have said.

I don’t know Brian, but I’m an old (very old) defenseman, and was a captain of the University of New Hampshire hockey team back in the mid-1950s, so I know what a hockey defenseman’s job is, and he’s as good a one as there is in the entire NHL.

Doug Cowie

Portland

