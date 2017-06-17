This year’s moose hunt lottery awarded 2,080 permits: 1,878 to Mainers and 202 to out-of-state hunters. Use our searchable table below to see if you or anyone you know was one of the lucky winners.
The map below depicts the winners of the 2017 Maine Moose Lottery by the entrant’s town of registry. The luckiest towns this year were Augusta and Madawaska, which had 22 and 21 permit winners, respectively.
