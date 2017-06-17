A man was shot dead outside a West Gardiner home early Saturday.

The shooting took place on Yeaton Drive, which is off the Hallowell-Litchfield Road, said Steven McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene after an emergency call from the home at 2:45 a.m. State police arrived at the scene a short time later, McCausland said.

There were a number of people at the home and all are cooperating and have been interviewed by police, McCausland said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his relatives are notified.

No one has been arrested.

An autopsy will be performed by State Medical Examiner’s office, McCausland said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

