Mike Smith went from Arizona to Calgary and a couple of defensemen traded places as NHL teams made last-minute moves before the Vegas expansion draft roster freeze.

None of those defensemen came from the Wild, Senators or Ducks, leaving big questions with the Vegas Golden Knights poised to acquire some serious talent in their expansion draft window Sunday through Wednesday. General Manager George McPhee’s phone was already ringing Saturday as his colleagues did their best to shuffle the deck and protect themselves.

From Saturday afternoon through Thursday morning, after Vegas makes its picks, the rest of the teams can’t make trades with each other. The freeze and submission of protected lists, which will be released at 10 a.m. Sunday, created a bit of a trade-deadline feel.

The Flames solidified their goaltending by getting the 35-year-old Smith from the Coyotes for a conditional pick and a prospect, taking advantage of their ability to protect a goalie.

The Canadiens recouped a third-round pick from Buffalo for 24-year-old defenseman Nathan Beaulieu, who has a connection to Vegas Coach Gerard Gallant and would’ve been left exposed in the expansion draft. San Jose got second- and fourth-round picks for Mirco Mueller and a fifth-rounder, a safeguard against losing a 22-year-old defenseman for nothing.

But trades that didn’t happen stood out even more. Most notably the Wild did not deal Matt Dumba, Marco Scandella or Jonas Brodin, and the Senators didn’t move Marc Methot or Dion Phaneuf. That puts those teams and Anaheim in position to work out a deal with Vegas, which could be costly.

