TORONTO — Britain’s Prince Harry says he avoided dealing with his emotions after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old prince said in an interview aired on Canada’s CTV television network Friday that he lost “my mom when I was 12 so emotions were locked away very, very early on.”

Harry his mother was passionate about caring for everybody. Now he’s following her example as he promotes the Invictus Games for wounded veterans set for Toronto this September.

He said everyone should “take their hats off to her because she drew a spotlight to the causes and the issues that no one wanted to talk about.”

– From news service reports

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.