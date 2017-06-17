We Love Gorham Day. Cooperative event designed to join community volunteers and local churches to serve the town. Main Street, Gorham. www.welovegorham.com, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rejoicing Spirits. Worship service for persons with cognitive and/or developmental disabilities. Inspiring messages with music and singing followed by fellowship and supper. Free. Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook, [email protected] , Monday.

Concert followed by lecture on Venice and the ghetto. $15-$35. Congregation Etz Chaim, 267 Congress St., Portland, portlandbachfestival.org/2017-events/concerts, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday.

To submit an item for the Religion Calendar, go to MaineToday.com and click on the calendar tab.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.