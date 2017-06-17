STANDISH — Leine McKechnie pitched a no-hitter and hit a three-run homer to lead Penobscot Valley to a 4-0 win over Richmond in the Class D softball state championship game Saturday at St. Joseph’s College, ending the Bobcats’ 88-game winning streak.

The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Erynn Williams singled home Morgan Banks. McKechnie followed with a home run to make it 4-0, then retired Richmond in order in the bottom half. She finished with 11 strikeouts.

“I knew we’d score eventually, and I knew as long as I pitched my game the runs would come,” McKechnie said.

Penobscot Valley (20-0) was also the last team to beat the Bobcats (18-1), in the 2012 state final. Richmond was seeking a fifth straight state title.

Richmond’s streak was the longest active softball streak in the country and the fifth longest ever according to the National Federation of State High School Association’s record book.

“We had a heck of a run,” Richmond senior Meranda Martin said. “I’m upset a little bit, but I’m so proud of this team. We played our hearts out. Nobody else can say they’ve won 88 in row.”

BUCKSPORT 2, MADISON 1: MaKenzie Smith hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to lift the Golden Bucks (20-0) to a win in the Class C state championship game as Bucksport avenged a loss to the Bulldogs (18-2) in the 2016 final.

Katelin Saunders pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Madeline Wood drove in Madison’s run with a third-inning single.

BASEBALL

ORONO 4, LISBON 3: Jayden Dana’s RBI single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Riots (14-6) knocked off the Greyhounds (15-5) in the Class C state championship game in Bangor.

Lisbon pitcher Tyler Halls retired 17 straight batters after allowing an infield hit in the first inning, but Orono opened the seventh with four straight hits to cut its deficit to 3-2. The tying run scored on a groundout before Dana ended the game with his two-out single.

Jackson Coutts, who started the winning rally with a double, retired the final 13 Lisbon batters and finished with nine strikeouts.

Lisbon scored its runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Ryley Austin and Lucas Francis and an error.

SEARSPORT 6, BANGOR CHRISTIAN 5: Mitch Philbrook homered in the bottom of the ninth to give the Vikings (17-3) their third straight Class D state championship.

Searsport trailed 5-1 after five innings but got two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to force extra innings.

Bangor Christian finished 13-7.

