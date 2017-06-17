golf

Thompson moves atop leaderboard in flooding-altered LPGA tournament

Lexi Thompson shot a 64 on Saturday on the Blythefield layout reduced to a par of 69 because of flooding, giving her a one-stroke lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 because of the flooding from overnight rain.

Coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn last week in Canada, Thompson had six birdies and a bogey to reach 15-under 196.

Brooke Henderson, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 67 to drop into a tie for second with Lee-Anne Pace (61), Sung Hyun Park (62) and Jenny Shin (63).

SOCCER

MLS: David Villa didn’t let the rain bother him, scoring twice in leading host New York City FC past Seattle 2-1.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Host nation Russia beat a poor New Zealand team 2-0 to open the tournament with a win that was all but demanded by Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s president was in the $750 million new stadium in his native St. Petersburg to see forward Fyodor Smolov’s 69th minute goal add to an own goal by New Zealand defender Michael Boxall in the 31st.

Putin this week demanded better results from the 63rd-ranked team to impress the Russian public.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has a sprained left foot, but is expected to be ready for training camp next month.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft injured his foot late in practice Wednesday.

The Browns waited until Garrett received a second opinion before providing an update Saturday.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final at Stuttgart, Germany.

Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez won 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Denny Hamlin inched ahead of William Byron on the final turn and nosed out the rookie at the finish line, winning in the closest Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring.

It was Hamlin’s 16th career Xfinity victory and first in three starts this year, but the 19-year-old Byron made him earn it. Byron led after a restart with two laps remaining, but Hamlin pressured him the rest of the way, and the Cup Series veteran eventually prevailed by 0.012 seconds in his No. 20 Toyota.

Elliott Sadler finished third behind Hamlin and Byron and took over the series lead from Justin Allgaier.

Pole winner Kyle Busch went spinning just seconds into the race after contact with Brad Keselowski.

HOCKEY

NHL: Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler underwent hip surgery last week that will keep the Selke Trophy finalist away from full hockey activity for 12 weeks, the team announced Saturday.

BOXING

WBA: Tyron Zeuge retained his super middleweight title by unanimous decision over Paul Smith of England on Saturday at Wetzlar, Germany.

All three judges awarded it 119-108 in favor of the unbeaten German.

– Staff and news service report

