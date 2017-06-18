BIDDEFORD – In a pleasantly rural, secluded location less than five miles from downtown Saco, here is a gorgeous, 4,180-square-foot home with 424 feet of frontage on the Saco River.

Built in 1967, completely remodeled in 2010, and recently improved with a new dock and central air, the home combines Colonial, contemporary and chalet architectural elements, and is ideal for entertaining both inside, and out – on fine-weather evenings, on the huge, mahogany deck, or by the front-lawn firepit and circular patio, surrounded by gardens, and only a few steps from the river. In the comfortably elegant interior, which has water views from almost every room, there are more entertaining options.

The “great room” is truly a great room, and not only in size. In one sitting area, full-view doors and windows face the deck, near a massive, floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace of stone, with granite bench and mahogany mantel. A delightful bar is in the opposite corner, its windows overlooking the 4.3-acre property’s sweep of back lawn and gardens.

Past a media/television recess on the other side of the staircase, a hallway leads to the kitchen/dining wing. Beneath exposed beams and cathedral ceiling is a custom, chef’s kitchen with granite and cherry, and stainless-and-black appliances including a new Viking six-burner cooktop; and across the bar, a marble-floored den. The adjacent dining area affords serenely pastoral views year-round, and accesses the deck.

Two staircases rise to the upper level, with its two spacious master suites, each multi-closeted and featuring a Jacuzzi spa tub in its bath. The east-wing suite connects to a large balcony-office.

The finished lower level has lots of exposed-brick, “rough”-paneling rustic charm. The main, recreation room’s ell could accommodate a kitchenette very nicely, and thus complement the bedroom and bath to create a full suite.

Stalls for horses could easily be added to the detached barn, which has a furnished, walkup studio/storage room above. The organic vegetable gardens are fully planted. And note that the home is available completely turn-key, down to the kitchen spices.

The home at 605 New County Road, Biddeford is listed at $690,000 by Bridgette Vermette of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Bridgette at 553-2680, 318-3421, or at [email protected].

Photos by Michael Eric Bérubé, MaineVirtualHomeTours.com. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

