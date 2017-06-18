The Boston Bruins, as expected, protected seven forwards, three defensemen and goalie Tuukka Rask for the expansion draft being used to stock the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to Rask, forwards David Backes, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Riley Nash, Ryan Spooner and David Pastrnak are not available to the Golden Knights, nor are defensemen Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug and Kevan Miller.

Vegas has until 10 a.m. Wednesday to choose one player from each of the other 30 teams. The Bruins are most likely to lose one of two defensemen – Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller. Boston also elected not to protect 23-year-old goalie Malcolm Subban, a 2012 first-round draft pick.

Only players with more than two years of pro experience needed to be protected, so the Bruins didn’t have to protect young defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo.

Other Bruins players available to Vegas are forwards Matt Beleskey, Jimmy Hayes, Dominic Moore, Drew Stafford, Brian Ferlin, Alex Khokhlachev, Tyler Randell and Zac Rinaldo; defensemen John-Michael Liles, Joe Morrow, Linus Arnesson, Chris Casto, Tommy Cross and Alex Grant; and goalie Anton Khudobin.

