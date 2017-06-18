On Father’s Day, this week’s poem reminds us how a simple act can conjure a deep memory of a father who’s gone from the earth. When a father is deeply present in the life of his child, his presence is never forgotten.
Marcia F. Brown lives in Cape Elizabeth and is the author of four poetry collections. She edited the anthology “Port City Poems” and from 2013 to 2015 served as poet laureate of Portland.
Thrown Back
By Marcia F. Brown
When you picked up that jagged
fragment of glass
and hurled it back into the sea,
you were simply a husband
protecting his wife’s bare feet –
Yet seeing that easy, elegant yawn
of your arm unfurled sideways,
not rippling even
your upright stroll, not
breaking for a syllable
our random conversation –
I’m robbed of speech and place,
so like my father’s
is that throw,
that suddenly familiar motion.
I’d long since thought that he
was lost to me.
But seeing that arm
that muscled sweep
clearing earth’s very edge
of hazard, that gesture
of power, intent and throw-away grace,
I lose him all over again.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is Portland's poet laureate. This column is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.