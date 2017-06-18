The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all but coastal Maine beginning Monday afternoon, and it said thunderstorms with strong winds up to 60 mph could affect the entire state.

Rainfall of up to 2 inches is expected in northern Maine from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Rainfall could be heavy enough at times to quickly flood roads and cause washouts, making them impassable.

“We’ve got a pretty strong cold front that’s coming through,” said meteorologist James Brown at the weather service’s office in Gray.

Rainfall totals are expected to diminish toward the south and east, with coastal rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch expected along the coast. Still, Brown said thunderstorms could produce additional rainfall and dangerous winds in all areas.

“I think the bigger threat tomorrow is going to be winds from the thunderstorms,” he said Sunday. “That could be just about anywhere.”

In Portland, there is a 50 percent chance of rain during the day, followed by a 90 percent chance Monday night, the weather service said. Monday’s high temperature is expected to approach 77 degrees, followed by a low of around 65 degrees Monday night.

