Sometimes a sporting adage seems to fit broader life situations. That is just one of the reasons that sporting events are more than just an athletic contest to us. They teach us about courage, perseverance, and sometimes closely model the drama of world events.

As the president chopped the legs out from under U.S. participation in the Paris climate accord, I couldn’t help but think of the great Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky. When asked for the secret to his outstanding offensive and defensive play, he replied, “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” In other words, see the future based upon experience and vision.

It is so obvious from scientific research that climate change threats are real and need to be dealt with universally and collectively, and the sooner the better.

We know where we need to point the needle on our energy future mix; we know where that puck has just got to be going next.

The only things we “gain” from delaying that move to a low carbon energy future involve loss of millions of new U.S. technology jobs to China and other willing countries, and a certainty of more accentuated climate change with accompanying human and natural disasters.

Let’s hope we have enough visionaries in the business, educational and political world both here and abroad to get us back in the game, because the clock is running down fast.

Robert Birk

Washington

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.