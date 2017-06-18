UPCOMING

Summer Adventure Races, 9 a.m. June 24, in Jefferson

The Midcoast Conservancy and Strong Arm Racing are hosting the Maine Summer Adventure Races at Hidden Valley Nature Center. Both the 3-hour race and 10-hour race will be point-to-point and involve trail running and off-trail orienteering through forests, biking on roads and a sea kayaking route. The 10-hour race is a regional qualifier for the U.S. Adventure Racing national championship in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. Cost for the races range from $45 to $125 and includes lunch. To learn more, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events.

Family Dairy Day, 9 a.m. June 25, in Portland

The Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine dairy farmers are hosting the Cowabunga 5K and Family Dairy Day in Portland. The event will feature a 5K run and walk, local farmers, baby calves and educational demonstrations. Proceeds will benefit the Howard C. Reiche Community School’s food pantry. The race around Back Cove starts at 9 a.m. Cost for the 5K is $10 for children and $20 for adults. The Family Dairy Day is free. Go to drinkmainemilk.org/cowabunga-5k/ for more information.

Mountain Lions in Maine 7 p.m. June 28, in Damariscotta

BookSpeak, a literary forum based in Damariscotta, will hold a panel discussion by scientists and environmental writers titled “Mountain Lions in Maine: Rewilding the Maine Woods” at Damariscotta River Association’s Round Top Farm, located at 3 Round Top Lane. Panelists include environmental journalist and author Will Stolzenburg, endangered species specialist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Mark McCollough, the association’s vice president, Peter McKinley, and Chris Spatz, the Cougar Rewilding Foundation president. Tickets are $8 in advance at brownpapertickets.com/event/2958371 or 800-838-3006 or $10 on the day of the event.

