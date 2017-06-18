WEST GARDINER — Police have interviewed, but not charged, the person they think shot and killed a Chelsea man outside a Yeaton Drive home early Saturday morning.

James Haskell, 41, was dead when Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies arrived in response to a 911 call from the home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Maine State Police detectives joined the deputies there later.

State police Detective Benjamin Sweeney, left, and Sgt. Christopher Tremblay confer Saturday at the scene of a fatal shooting outside a home on Yeaton Drive in West Gardiner. Police said they interviewed all of the people attending a gathering at the home when James Haskell, 41, of Chelsea was shot.

Police interviewed everyone who was at the home, which was the site of a gathering of a number of people, and said all were cooperative.

Among them, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, was the person, whom he declined to name, involved in the shooting of Haskell. McCausland said the person is not currently considered a suspect because it has not been determined whether a crime occurred.

He said detectives collected forensic evidence from the scene that will be reviewed as they work to determine what led to the shooting death.

“Everyone who was there, and the person involved in the shooting, has been interviewed,” McCausland said Sunday. “We know everyone that was involved, and (we have) spoken to everyone. We’ll compare that information with the evidence from the scene, and the medical examiner’s input, then we’ll sit down and review all that to determine the next steps.”

McCausland said an autopsy was expected to be done Sunday or Monday.

Yeaton Drive, where the shooting occurred, is a short private road across Hallowell-Litchfield Road from Fuller’s Market. There did not appear to be any police activity there Sunday.

Haskell’s criminal history from the State Bureau of Identification shows numerous past convictions, including criminal mischief, burglary, theft, forgery, aggravated criminal mischief, burglary of a motor vehicle, assault, gross sexual assault, criminal threatening, trafficking in prison contraband, eluding an officer, failure to comply with the sex offender registration act, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

McCausland said Haskell’s most recent residence was in Chelsea, but he had lived in several other locations in the Augusta area.

