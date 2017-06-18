PARIS — French voters gave President Emmanuel Macron’s upstart party a solid victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election, handing the centrist a strong mandate to reshape French politics and overhaul the country’s restrictive labor laws.

Polling agency projections suggested that Macron’s Republic on the Move! party could take 355 to 365 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly, the powerful lower house. That’s far more than the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority to carry out his program.

French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, shown Sunday, won a massive victory in her northern bastion of Henin-Beaumont. Associated Press/Michel Spingler Far-left ex-presidential candidate and candidate in the parliamentary elections Jean-Luc Melenchon celebrates with his supporters after winning his race for a parliamentary seat in Marseille southern France, Sunday, June 18, 2017. French voters are casting ballots Sunday in the final round of parliamentary elections that could clinch President Emmanuel Macron's hold on power, as his fledgling party appears set to rout mainstream rivals and turn politics as usual on its head.(AP Photo/Claude Paris) La Republique en Marche party members react after the announcement of the partial official results and polling agencies projections in the final round of parliamentary elections are announced at the party headquarters, in Paris, France, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Partial official results show President Macron's new centrist party with clear lead in parliamentary election.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a center-right politician who joined Macron’s movement, said “through their vote, a wide majority of the French have chosen hope over anger.”

With 82 percent of the vote counted, the Interior Ministry said Macron’s party had 42 percent of the vote, the conservative Republicans had 22 percent and the far-right National Front captured 10 percent. The Socialists, who ruled the nation before Macron’s independent presidential victory in May, were decimated and only won six percent of the vote.

Republicans leader Francois Baroin declared his party the main opposition and wished Macron “good luck” because he said he wants France to succeed. He said conservative lawmakers are going to have a strong bloc in the lower house to be able to voice their views.

However, some prickly opponents vowed to do their best to counter Macron’s plans.

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen registered a massive victory in her northern bastion of Henin-Beaumont, defeating Macron’s candidate as she won her first French parliamentary seat. Le Pen was handily defeated by Macron in the May 7 presidential vote.

Le Pen said she would “fight with all necessary means the harmful projects of the government,” especially what she called Macron’s pro-European, pro-migrant policies. She said her National Front party had won at least six seats – with not all votes counted – an increase from the two seats it held in the outgoing legislature.

Ultra-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, who Macron also defeated in the presidential vote, said he won in his Marseille district. Melenchon, whose party was projected to win 25 to 30 seats, denounced Macron’s planned labor reforms that would make it easier to hire and fire French workers, calling them a “social coup d’etat” that he would fight.

Voters overall showed little enthusiasm for the election, which could see record low turnout. Experts partly blamed voter fatigue following the May election of Macron, plus voter disappointment with politics.

Confusion also played a role, according to Frederic Dabi of the IFOP polling firm. Macron’s party, which didn’t exist 14 months ago and offered novice candidates from civilian life for many seats, drew from both the left and right to fill its ranks, effectively blurring the country’s traditional political divide.

Macron’s party “vampirized” the left and right after his huge win in the presidential ballot, Dabi said on CNews TV.

