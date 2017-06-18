Auto racing

Brackett wins Super Late Model feature at OPS

TJ Brackett of Buckfield moved to the front of the field early and built a comfortable lead to earn his first Super Late Model win of the year in the 50-lap feature Saturday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Series points leader Alan Tardiff of Lyman finished second, battling Shawn Martin of Turner for much of the race.

Other winners Saturday included: Billy Childs Jr. of Leeds in the 30-lap Street Stock feature; Scott Jordan of Auburn in the 20-lap Bandits feature; Tommy Tompkins of Carthage in the Figure 8 race; Arthur Hannaford of Hollis in the 20-lap Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association Outlaw feature; Neil Maritn of Freeport in the Wicked Good Late Model feature; and Hal Clark of Bridgton in the Wicked Good Hobby class feature.

BOXING

PORTLAND BOXING CLUB: Jason Quirk and Casey Kramlich both won fights and Russell Lamour’s bout was declared a no-contest during New England Fights 29 on Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Quirk of Scarborough won by TKO against Borngod Washington of Queens, N.Y. in a super middleweight fight, while Kramlich of Raymond beat Bryan Goldsby of Macon, Georgia also by TKO.

Lamour’s fight with MMA veteran Bruce Boyington was declared a no-contest, with no winner, after the two fighters were cut open when their heads collided.

GOLF

LPGA: Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

The 19-year-old Henderson closed with a 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 – the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 – the final two rounds because of flooding.

Wie finished with a 65, and Thompson had a 69.

Soccer

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Alexis Sanchez came off the bench to set up both Chile’s goals in a 2-0 Confederations Cup win over Cameron — but the video assistant referees were the real stars.

Crowded in front of screens in a darkened room, they disallowed a goal for Chile’s narrowly offside Eduardo Vargas just before the break, then awarded Vargas a goal in similar circumstances later.

• Title contenders Portugal and Mexico fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Confederations Cup on Sunday, with each team scoring in the last five minutes.

MLS: Bradley Wright-Phillips scored two late goals and the New York Red Bulls beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Diana Taurasi scored 19 points to break the league career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury’s 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles.

Taurasi finished with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488.

Taurasi broke the record in the closing seconds of the first half, coming around a screen by Emma Cannon near the top of the key and knifing into the lane, past Nneka Ogwumike, for a layup.

• Glory Johnson scored 16 of her 27 points in the third quarter and the Dallas Wings closed on an 8-0 run to beat the Washington Mystics 87-83 in Washington.

– Staff and news service report

