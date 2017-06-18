LONDON — Police said early Monday that one person was killed, there were “a number of casualties” and one person was arrested after a van struck a crowd of pedestrians, including worshipers leaving a pair of mosques in London.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the northern part of the city, near the Finsbury Park Mosque and the Muslim Welfare House. Police said they closed the adjacent road in both directions and were dealing with “a major incident.”

An armed police officer mans a cordon on the Seven Sisters Road at Finsbury Park, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in London early Monday. Yui Mok/PA via AP

Early witness reports suggested that people had been struck as they left late-night prayers for the holy month of Ramadan. A van left the roadway and swerved into a large crowd standing on the sidewalk, witnesses reported.

The Muslim Council of Britain tweeted: “We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims.”

There was no immediate information on the number of casualties.

Video posted on social media showed people screaming as bystanders performed chest compressions on one of the injured. Nearly, a man held a bloody cloth to his head.

Helicopters buzzed overhead, and ambulances and police cars raced to the scene. The London ambulance service said a “number of resources have been sent to the scene in Seven Sisters Road.”

A man told Britain’s Press Association that the van had swerved suddenly and that he had narrowly avoided being hit.

“He just came into all of us,” said the man, who declined to give his name. “I was shocked, shocked, shocked. There were bodies around me.”

The Finsbury Park Mosque was once associated with extremism. But in the past decade, the mosque’s leadership been outspoken in advocating interfaith harmony.

