BOSTON — The Coast Guard honored a petty officer in Massachusetts on Monday for rescuing a climber who fell from a 1,000-foot cliff face in Maine last year.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Estevane received the Air Medal. Estevan is an aviation survival technician at Air Station Cape Cod.

A helicopter aircrew had launched to rescue the climber at Acadia National Park on Oct. 8. Officials say Estevane climbed across the cliff face while maneuvering a rescue litter down cliff ledges. He used rappelling equipment and ropes to lower the litter 50 feet to a small ledge before he rappelled himself down to the ledge.

Officials say Estevan helped transfer the patient into the litter while clinging to only a scrub brush.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.