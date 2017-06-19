BRUNSWICK –– It was a week ago Monday when Frank Strasburger went to launch his kayak from his backyard, which overlooks Middle Bay. He could smell them before he could see them: Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in the cove.

“It was so strong, I couldn’t breathe,” said Strasburger, a retired pastor who lives on a private road near Simpsons Point. “I think we got the worst of it here.”

Washed ashore by the tide, pogies rot on the beach at Simpsons Point in Brunswick. Staff photo by Eric Russell

The fish – all pogies, a popular bait – had washed ashore with the tide. They had likely been dead for days.

According to information released over the weekend by the Brunswick Police Department’s Marine Resources & Harbor Management Division, the dead fish were not the result of a mysterious predator or low oxygen in the water. They were simply part of a large catch by a fishing vessel unable to handle it.

Maj. Rene Cloutier, head of law enforcement for the Maine Marine Patrol, said officials know the fisherman responsible but will not bring charges.

“The law doesn’t really support a charge,” he explained. “If he had done this in a river or inter-tidal area, that would be different.”

Cloutier said the fisherman, a local licensed operator, was questioned and advised that he should take precautions to ensure it didn’t happen again.

“As bad as this was, it’s better than a natural occurrence,” he said. “By that I mean, it’s isolated. It’s not something that will keep happening.”

Dan Devereaux, Brunswick’s marine resources officer, spent much of the weekend cleaning up dead fish carcasses from dozens of inlets and coves within Middle Bay. He even enlisted a group of teenagers from the high school to help out.

By Monday morning, most of the fish were gone but not all. At Simpsons Point, where there is small boat launch, there were still fish on the roads and sand and seaweed. Some were pecked to the bone by seabirds. Others were being feasted on by swarms of flies. The strong odor remained.

Devereaux was back there Monday morning with his son, picking up giant trash bags full of fish that he would later deliver to the town’s compost pile.

Strasburger was pleased with the efforts of Devereaux and the many volunteers but he doesn’t understand why the state hasn’t offered to help. He said he planned to bring his concerns to the Brunswick Town Council on Monday night and was spending his day encouraging other coastal residents to join him.

“This is the state’s jurisdiction and it seems like they just don’t care,” he said. “There hasn’t been anyone out here other than the locals.”

Cloutier could not answer whether the state has jurisdiction over the cleanup.

Most of the houses overlooking Middle Bay are in the affluent Pennelville neighborhood of Brunswick. The dead fish washed ashore from Paul’s Marina, near the end of Mere Point to Barnes Point, down the peninsula knowns as Harpswell Neck.

Strasburger wasn’t the only one who complained. In fact, in wasn’t until numerous complaints came in that Devereaux was sent out to clean up.

The town marine officer said after Monday, he planned to let “mother nature take care of the rest.” He said he understood the concerns about quality of life from neighbors and joked that it would take days until the smell of dead fish left him.

Eric Russell can be contacted at 791-6344 or at:

