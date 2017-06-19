BRUNSWICK

Barbecue offers gelato, bounce house for kids

The Brunswick Downtown Association is kicking off its third annual community barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brunswick Town Mall Green.

The event will feature fire trucks for kids to explore, a bounce house and free Gelato Fiasco gelato.

LINCOLNVILLE

Women’s Club sponsors Saturday bake sale

The Lincolnville Women’s Club will sponsor an indoor yard and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lincolnville Improvement Association building on Beach Road.

Contact [email protected] or call 763-3583.

KENNEBUNK

Ham radio operators part of Amateur Radio Field Day

Members of the New England Radio Discussion Society will participate in the 24-hour national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday on the south yard of the New School at 38 York St.

Since 1933, ham radio operators have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. For details, call Alex Mendelsohn at 967-8812 or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

Kennebunk town manager to be honored for service

A celebration honoring the 24 years of service of outgoing Town Manager Barry Tibbetts will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterhouse Center, 51 Main St.

This event is free and open to the public. For more details, call Kathy Nolette at 604-1308.

SOUTH FREEPORT

Church offers free, half-day youth summer camp

South Freeport Congregational Church is offering a free, half-day summer camp for children ages 5 through 12, from June 26 through 30 at 98 South Freeport Road.

The “Maker Fun Factory” will meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

To register, call 865-4012 or visit southfreeportchurch.com/vacation-bible-school1.html.

ROCKPORT

Group celebrates kitchen helping Meals on Wheels

Making Community Happen Inc. invites the public to a celebration of the Meals on Wheels kitchen from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Methodist Conference Home, 39 Summer St.

The newly expanded kitchen improves the organization’s ability to prepare hot, home-delivered meals for older adults and people with disabilities living independently in Knox County, as well as Methodist Conference Home residents.

The new kitchen will be dedicated to Lois Stackpole-Alley, in honor of her 47 years of service, and to all volunteers.

Stackpole-Alley joined the staff of the Methodist Conference Home in 1969, cooking and serving meals to residents. She retired as MCH Food Service and Meals on Wheels director in 2016.

CAMDEN

Craft fair showcases work of 20 local, regional artists

About 20 local and regional artisans and crafters are expected to exhibit their work at the third annual “Fiber Faire and Crafts,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Camden-Rockport Historical Society’s Conway complex on Route 1. For details, email [email protected]

WESTBROOK

Scout families are invited to reunion, potluck meal

Boy Scout Troop 83 of Westbrook will hold a potluck reunion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St.

All former Scouts, adults and families who have been a part of the organization are invited to attend and bring a salad or potato chips. For details, call Larry at 854-2379.

PORTLAND

Pianists, violinist offering free concert downtown

The Portland Piano Trio and violist Bryan Brash will play a free concert at 6 p.m. Monday at One Longfellow Square.

The program includes works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Stephanie Ann Boyd, a Manhattan-based composer. To learn more, visit www.240strings.org or call 221-2613.

Tate House Museum hosts Poetry in the Garden

The Tate House Museum will present Poetry in the Garden from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Tate House lawn, by the Stroudwater River. Maine poet laureate Betsy Scholl will read from her collection.

Admission, which supports museum programs, is $10, and $8 for museum members.

Call 774-6177 or email [email protected]

