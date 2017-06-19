Medicaid is the country’s largest public healthcare system. It made up 17% of the federal budget last year. The program subsidizes healthcare costs for people with low incomes, people with disabilities, and families with children. While Medicaid is mainly funded by the US government, states provide funding too. That means enrollment criteria and costs change from state to state and from year to year depending on state policy.

So sometimes it gets a little confusing. Health and human services reporter Joe Lawlor sat down with editorial page editor Greg Kesich to untangle the overlapping systems and detail the recent and upcoming changes to MaineCare, the state’s name for its Medicaid administration program.

Related stories:

Mainers to vote on whether to expand access to Medicaid under ACA

Maine would be among first states to impose work requirements, premiums on Medicaid recipients

Sen. Collins says Indiana’s plan to expand Medicaid could be model for Maine

