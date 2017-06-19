FAIRFIELD — A 25-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly making a homemade explosive device and was planning to detonate it locally.
According to a press release, Fairfield Police Chief Thomas Gould said that Wayne Hargrove, of High Street, was charged with criminal use of explosives, which is a class C crime, which is a felony, punishable by five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Gould said Hargrove was released on $2,500 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear in Somerset County Unified Court on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.
Gould said the state fire marshal’s office as well as the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were contacted. Fairfield police later obtained a search warrant for the residence on High Street. There, authorities discovered the device. It was secured by the bomb squad, taken to a secure location and detonated.
Fairfield officers involved were Det. Cpt. Paul St. Amand, Sgt. Matthew Bard, William Beaulieu and Blake Wilder.
This story will be updated.
