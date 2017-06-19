A Cumberland County Superior Court judge has rejected a Portland landlord’s motion for a new trial on the lone charge on which he was convicted after a deadly apartment building fire in 2014.

Gregory Nisbet was acquitted on the six manslaughter charges he faced after the fire in his Noyes Street apartment house killed six people. He was found guilty only of a misdemeanor fire code violation because the building lacked secondary exits from the third-floor bedrooms, but that conviction led to a three-month jail sentence because of the circumstances of the fire.

In seeking a new trial, or dismissal of the conviction, Nisbet’s lawyers argued that the state failed to turn over a policy memo issued by the state Fire Marshal clarifying the code for using windows to satisfy a requirement for a secondary means of escaping from a fire. The memo had said some allowances were made for older buildings, but windows still had to meet minimum size standards to be considered secondary exits – and the windows on the third floor of the Noyes Street building didn’t meet those minimum dimensions.

Convictions can be overturned if prosecutors fail to turn over evidence that might be material to the outcome of the trial. The decision against a new trial does not rule out an appeal of Nisbet’s conviction or his sentence.

In a 10-page ruling issued Friday, Justice Thomas D. Warren said even Nisbet’s lawyer didn’t argue that the third-floor windows met the Fire Marshal’s standards as outlined in the 2013 memo, issued a year before the fire, Maine’s deadliest in 40 years, roared through the house. Warren also said that the existence of the memo, even if it had been disclosed to defense lawyers before the trial started, “is not sufficient to undermine confidence in the court’s verdict.”

He said that’s the legal standard for determining whether the evidence that wasn’t turned over is “material” to the outcome.

Warren said the memo did not surface before the trial most likely because the focus of the case was on the manslaughter charges, along with a dispute over whether to classify the Noyes Street building as an apartment building or rooming house. There are different fire code requirements for buildings depending on their use.

The memo was turned over to prosecutors on the third day of the weeklong trial, although there were also differing memories of prosecutors and defense lawyers about when the document was produced.

Warren also said that the memo was available to the public and that defense lawyers could have learned of it from another source before the trial. And finally, Warren said, prosecutors say they turned it over to defense lawyers before the trial had reached the stage where testimony on code requirements was introduced.

Nisbet was sentenced to three months in jail and fined $1,000 for the code violation. He could have been sentenced to up to six months in jail, with the $1,000 fine. His lawyers had argued that it was unprecedented for a landlord to go to jail for a building code violation.

Nisbet has not yet served his time because the motion for a new trial or dismissal has been pending since Warren’s verdict in October 2016. Nisbet’s lawyers have indicated the verdict and sentence would be appealed if the motions for a new trial or dismissal of his conviction were denied.

