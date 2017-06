The Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign has a certain resonance that comings from rhyming, but drivers using their cellphones while driving are much more of a public danger.

Drive across the Casco Bay Bridge or up Interstate 295 and you’ll see that it’s an epidemic. And drivers seem completely immune from any sort of prosecution.

Roy Herrmann

Cape Elizabeth

