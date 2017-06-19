Referendums are not suggestions for our Legislature to consider.
I am disturbed that our current Legislature is working to repeal ranked-choice voting. Residents of the state of Maine overwhelmingly voted this into law. It is the will of the citizens of Maine. Most of the law is constitutional; only part is not.
Saying that the people of Maine will find the law all too confusing says that our legislators think we are too stupid to have ranked-choice voting for primaries and elections for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
It bears repeating: Referendums are not suggestions!
Susan Hall
Falmouth