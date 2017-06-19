He is the group’s third executive director since 2014. Beahm had served as Maine Audubon’s interim director since January, when Ole Amundsen III resigned for personal reasons after serving for less than a year.

In December, Beahm retired after 34 years at L.L. Bean, where he worked in a number of leadership roles, most recently as the vice president of business transformation. He also served at Bean as the vice president of internal audit and the vice president of brand services and the director of strategic planning.

Beahm said his business experience will Maine Audbuon to become an organization that better informs and engages a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts at a time when environmental work is paramount.

“Maine Audubon is a great organization and it couldn’t be any more important than right now,” Beahm said. “What I want to do is augment what we’re doing. We’re going to work on getting the word out to people so they know if there is something going on (at Gisland Farm), and also what is to important to us as an organization. From a marketing standpoint, right now we have a lot to do. But we’ve been working very hard. Eventually I want people to immediately think: ‘What’s going on at Maine Audubon?’ And they will always go check knowing there is always great stuff going on here.”

Beahm also has served on the board of directors at a number of nonprofits, including the Cancer Community Center in South Portland and Greater Portland Big Brothers/Big Sisters, of which he is a founding trustee.

