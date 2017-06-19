Donna Browne got her fourth career hole-in-one June 2 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. Browne, golfing with Patty Roy, Neila Nelke, Mary Curtis and Kyle Bourassa, used a hybrid to ace the 127-yard fourth hole for the second time in her career.
Randy Inosencio used a 6-iron to ace the 196-yard fifth hole at Willowdale Golf Club on June 6. His playing partners were Judy Murphy, Paula Burgess and Paul Lawson.
Charlie Sullivan carded a hole-in-one while playing from the blue tees on the 146-yard sixth hole at Nonesuch River on June 14. Sullivan’s playing partner, Craig Skeffington, witnessed the ace.
Cam Nadeau used a 7-iron to ace the 156-yard second hole at Dutch Elm Golf Course on Saturday. Josh Pellitier, Dakota Nightengale and Rory Duca witnessed the shot.
Steve Benson made a hole-in-one on the second hole at Dutch Elm Golf Course on Sunday. He used a 6-iron for the 156-yard shot, which was witnessed by Jon Benson.
Joe Henderson recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 13th hole at the Sable Oaks Golf Club on Sunday. Henderson used a 5-iron on the 171-yard shot, which was witnessed by his son, Griffin.
Randy Hooper made his second career hole-in-one Sunday on the 222-yard 11th hole at Rockland Golf Club. Peter Stuart, Ken Knauer and Skip Heald witnessed the shot, which was made with a 3-hybrid.