Donna Browne got her fourth career hole-in-one June 2 at Martindale Country Club in Auburn. Browne, golfing with Patty Roy, Neila Nelke, Mary Curtis and Kyle Bourassa, used a hybrid to ace the 127-yard fourth hole for the second time in her career.

Randy Inosencio used a 6-iron to ace the 196-yard fifth hole at Willowdale Golf Club on June 6. His playing partners were Judy Murphy, Paula Burgess and Paul Lawson.

The Pirates won Cape Elizabeth Little League's Majors Division championship on Saturday with a 10-4 victory over the Red Sox. Team members, from left to right: Front – Tate Mosher and Andrew Libby; Middle – Curtis Sullivan, Will Clancy, Colin Blackburn, Sam Bischoff and Will Fougere; Back – Antonio Dell Aquila, Colin Willets and Will Bowe. The coaches are Dan Sullivan, Stefano DellAquila and Dave Bischoff, and the team administrator is Stephanie Bowe. Submitted photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Charlie Sullivan carded a hole-in-one while playing from the blue tees on the 146-yard sixth hole at Nonesuch River on June 14. Sullivan’s playing partner, Craig Skeffington, witnessed the ace.

Cam Nadeau used a 7-iron to ace the 156-yard second hole at Dutch Elm Golf Course on Saturday. Josh Pellitier, Dakota Nightengale and Rory Duca witnessed the shot.

Steve Benson made a hole-in-one on the second hole at Dutch Elm Golf Course on Sunday. He used a 6-iron for the 156-yard shot, which was witnessed by Jon Benson.

Joe Henderson recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 13th hole at the Sable Oaks Golf Club on Sunday. Henderson used a 5-iron on the 171-yard shot, which was witnessed by his son, Griffin.

Randy Hooper made his second career hole-in-one Sunday on the 222-yard 11th hole at Rockland Golf Club. Peter Stuart, Ken Knauer and Skip Heald witnessed the shot, which was made with a 3-hybrid.

