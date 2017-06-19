Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Miranda J. O’Shea graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force. O’Shea earned distinction as an honor graduate.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Freeport High School and is the daughter of Christian and Rhonda O’Shea of Pownal.

