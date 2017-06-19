AUGUSTA – Maine’s Attorney General Janet Mills is working with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country in evaluating the practices of manufacturers of opiates.

The investigation comes as Maine and states around the country face an ongoing opioid overdose crisis with as many as one Mainer a day dying from a drug overdose.

Mills the attorneys general are investigating what role opioid manufacturers may have played in creating or prolonging this epidemic,. She said since 2010 nearly 800 Mainers have died from an overdose of a pharmaceutical opioid, compared to about 600 who died from an illicit opioid, such as heroin.

“We need to get the genie back in the pill bottle; our society is awash in pills and it is killing us.” Mills said in a prepared statement Monday.”The vast majority of people arrested for possession of heroin or fentanyl tell us their substance abuse disorder began with painkillers. We have to confront all sources of the opiate problem, no matter the origin. It is now common knowledge that certain drug companies sold the public and medical community a bill of goods by marketing products as being non-addictive when in fact hundreds of thousands of people developed severe dependency to these substances.”

In May, Ohio’s attorney general, Mike DeWine, filed a suit against five companies that are the largest producers and distributors of pain-killing opioid drugs. Other investigations or civil lawsuit have also been announced in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas.

Mills’s office would not identifying the targets of its investigation at this time.

The attorney general is also sponsoring a public education campaign and web site entitled “Dose of Reality” to remind all Mainers that painkillers can be deadly, that sharing prescriptions is dangerous and that pills should be properly stored and disposed of. The web site includes sections on the appropriate use of pain killers, disposal and sections that point those who may be suffering from addiction to treatment services and support groups.

This story will be updated.

