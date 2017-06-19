HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire authorities have released the names of the two state troopers involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside of a state liquor store last week, saying one has 19 years of experience in state police and the other has five years.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Sgt. Keith Walker and Erik Willett discharged their weapons on June 13 at Barry Jones at the Hampton store along Interstate 95. Both troopers are assigned to Epping.

The 36-year-old Jones suffered two gunshot wounds to his torso and one to his left shoulder.

Walker has served 19 years and Willett five years as a trooper. They are on administrative leave.

The shooting is still under investigation.

