PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – It’s a lobster lover’s dream.

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, restaurant is hoping it set the record for the longest lobster roll at 159 feet, 6 inches (49 meters).

The creation by the British Beer Company on Sunday took up several tables before it was cut up and served. Chef James Gibney says 200 pounds of lobster meat went into the sandwich and 48 pounds of it was donated. Proceeds went to a charity that helps U.S. veterans.

The British Beer Company could be a contender. It says the old record kept by the World Record Academy was 120 feet (37 meters) and was set by the Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association at a shellfish festival in Canada last September.

