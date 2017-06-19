Strong winds and severe thunderstorms expected to blow through Maine Monday afternoon and evening are part of a large system that is already disrupting air travel along much of the East Coast.

The Portland International Jetport posted a notice on Twitter that airports in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., are all showing flight delays and cancellations for Monday afternoon because of thunderstorms moving east.

Related Headlines Severe storms possible through the evening

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Gray has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The midcoast and Downeast regions are the only parts of Maine not included in the watch area.

The thunderstorms are expected to be hit hardest in western Maine communities such as Sanford, where there is a 70 percent chance of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon, with possible large hail and damaging winds, according to the weather service.

In Portland, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms later Monday night, according to the weather service.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.