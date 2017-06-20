NEWTON, N.H. – Authorities say four Massachusetts troopers fired their guns in a confrontation with a driver following a 40-mile, hourlong car chase that ended in New Hampshire.

Autopsy results show that 40-year-old Michael Brown, of Presque Isle, Maine, died of a gunshot wound to the neck June 15.

Police began to pursue Brown in Malden, Massachusetts, after recognizing that Brown was wanted in Maine in connection with several charges. The pursuit ended in Newton, New Hampshire, when Brown crashed into a tree and the troopers opened fire.

Brown, who had a gun, died at the scene.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says the troopers are Michael Caranfa, Robert Holland, George Katsarakes and Daniel Purtell. Their law enforcement experience ranges from seven to 27 years. All are on paid administrative leave.

MacDonald said the incident is still under investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.